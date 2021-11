No one wants to get sick over the holidays, especially from their holiday meal. Preparing Thanksgiving dinner especially that big beautiful bird can be more challenging than it seems. It’s not enough to make sure your bird is juicy and tender, you need to prepare it well enough so you don’t send your extended family home thinking someone else should host next year. The Henry and Stark County Health Department is here to help. Below are some tips to make sure you thaw and prepare your turkey safely…

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO