Do you ever feel like you need a vacation from your vacation after visiting the Walt Disney World Parks? There is so much to love about these four wonderful theme parks, but they can be quite exhausting if you don’t give yourself time to rest. We all know that this is easier said than done. There are plenty of places to relax and take a breather around the entire property (in fact, I think we wrote something about that once…) but we want to focus solely on the Parks. Disney Imagineers knew that families can’t go, go, go for their entire vacation, so they built in some amazing ways to let the family breathe throughout the day. Take a look at some of our favorites!

TRAVEL ・ 13 DAYS AGO