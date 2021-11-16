ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Fastest-Selling Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty Deals to Nab ASAP

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Shutterstock

Nordstrom has been keeping Black Friday going all November long, and it’s not slowing down now. We’ve been checking the site every single day to make sure we don’t miss out on any must-have mega-deals — and to make sure you know about them too!

Right now, we’re concentrating on beauty. Skincare and bodycare, makeup, beauty accessories — Nordstrom has some can’t-miss picks with major markdowns. They could sell out long before Black Friday, so let’s get to them!

Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products

Our Absolute Favorite:

This set features a jumbo size of the brand’s famous Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Facial Peel plus a full-size Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment for battling wrinkles, large pores and uneven texture all around!

Other Fastest-Selling Anti-Aging Skincare Products:

Best Skincare Products for Dry Skin in the Winter

Our Absolute Favorite:

This at-home oxygen facial set, which comes with a full-size and travel-size product, “utilizes oxygen and hyaluronic acid to deliver instant and lasting hydration.” It could help protect skin from blue light too!

Other Fastest-Selling Products for Dry Skin

Best Body and Hand Products

Our Absolute Favorite:

This French-made body wash contains glycerine, almond oil and perfume so you can fully indulge in some “me time” — and step out of the shower with ultra-soft skin!

Other Fastest-Selling Body and Hand Products

Best Makeup Products

Our Absolute Favorite:

This gorgeous eyeshadow palette features 15 shades inspired by Marvel’s Eternals. You’ll feel like you have superpowers of your own when creating a look with these stunning hues!

Other Fastest-Selling Makeup Products

Best Makeup Tools and Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite:

You not only get two full-size beautyblenders in this set, but you also get two heart-shaped soaps to help clean all of your makeup tools for ever-glowing skin!

Other Fastest-Selling Makeup Tools and Accessories

