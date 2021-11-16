ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Maxwell Drops New Song, Finally Reveals New Album Details

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkchS_0cyLXUGX00

Five years after the release of the second chapter of his “BlackSummers’Night” trilogy, three-time Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Maxwell has finally revealed plans to release the final installment, “blacksummers’NIGHT,” in the spring — and he’s leading with a new song, “Off,” and the announcement of a long tour, kicking off in TK, that will see fellow R&B vets Anthony Hamilton and Joe opening.

The new single is another classic slice of Maxwell-flavored R&B, a romantic slow jam written with his longtime collaborator, Hod David. Listen below.

The new album will be the first he’s ever released not on Columbia Records, and launches his new deal with BMG, which also includes his long-running label Musze. He’s also receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards.

“From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT…” he said in a statement.

Maxwell will support his upcoming album with the NIGHT 2022 Tour across North America in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective, a coalition of African-American independent promoters. The 25-date run kicks off in Dallas, TX at Texas Trust CU Theater, visits legendary arenas such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn and The Forum in Los Angeles, and concludes at FTX Arena in Miami, FL on May 8. Anthony Hamilton and Joe have been confirmed as support.

“Maxwell is one of the most respected artists in the industry,” says Gary Guidry, CEO of the Black Promoters Collective. “His body of work and showmanship are second to none. We believe he has a true connection to the culture. We are happy to partner with him on the NIGHT 2022 Tour and look forward to growing this relationship for years to come.”

After rising to platinum success with his “Urban Hang Suite” debut during the mid-1990s “Neo-soul” movement with D’Angelo, Erykah Badu and others, Maxwell has forged his own path, touring regularly but releasing albums when he wants — the new album is just his fifth studio effort in 25 years. The “BlackSummers’Night” trilogy launched in 2009.

MAXWELL NIGHT TOUR DATES

3/2 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater

3/4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

3/5 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

3/9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

3/11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

3/12 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

3/16 – Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center

3/17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

3/19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/20 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

3/23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Center

3/25 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

3/26 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

3/27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

3/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

4/1 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

4/2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

4/6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

4/7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

4/9 – Chicago , IL – Wintrust Arena

4/10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

4/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

4/16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

5/7 – Tampa, FL – Amelie Arena

5/8 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Comments / 0

 

