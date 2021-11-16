ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Today’s THE DAY! Start Your 2022 Disney World Vacation Planning and Pre-Order the 2022 DFB Guide to Walt Disney World Dining!

By Traci C
disneyfoodblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOK, everyone who has a Disney World vacation planned for 2022, today is THE DAY: It’s time to pre-order the DFB Guide to Walt Disney World Dining 2022 e-book!. Planning your Disney World vacation can seem complicated, but our DFB Guide to Walt Disney World Dining will help you every step...

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

The Absolute Best Donuts in Walt Disney World Resort

I love donuts! Seriously, my love for them is almost as big as my love for coffee, and that’s saying something. My favorites are traditional cake donuts, but really, I’ll eat any donut that is handed to me. Sometimes it’s a problem. Lucky for me, donuts and Disney World go...
RESTAURANTS
wdwinfo.com

The Best Restaurants for a Thanksgiving Meal at Walt Disney World

Having Thanksgiving dinner at Walt Disney World is magical, even if it’s not on Thanksgiving Day but in the days leading up to the holiday. There are a few restaurants on property that are perfect for Thanksgiving. These restaurants have a great atmosphere to make for a fun Thanksgiving dinner, and of course, they have foods that fall under the Thanksgiving food category.
RESTAURANTS
Inside the Magic

New Restaurant Announced for Walt Disney World’s EPCOT

Big news keeps on coming! Disney Parks are dishing out all sorts of excitement at the Destination D23 event. Exciting Walt Disney World Resort experiences are making a return such as Magic Kingdom’s beloved Festival of Fantasy Parade, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Fantasmic, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom newly named and revamped Finding Nemo musical! Let’s move on over to EPCOT, as this Theme Park has a new restaurant in the works.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

Full List of PhotoPass Magic Shots and Props Coming to Walt Disney World for Disney+ Day 2021

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on November 12 will enjoy special benefits across Disney theme parks, with some surprises in store as well. Disney+ subscribers are invited with their travel party to enter the theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the parks open. For even more fanfare, Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park will roll out the blue carpet for guests with character moments, photo opportunities and more. Subscribers will also enjoy complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo download(s) taken at select locations.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: The BEST Things You’ll Buy in Disney World

Among budgeting for your resort, your travel costs, and your park tickets before your Disney World vacation, you’ll also want to plan on setting aside extra moolah for some fun park souvenirs and experiences. The question is – what special Disney add-ons are worth saving up for?. Check out our...
LIFESTYLE
wdwmagic.com

Disney plans to include a black Santa Claus at Walt Disney World this year as the company continues its diversity and inclusion program

Disney is keeping to its commitment to diversity and inclusion and plans to include a black Santa Claus in Walt Disney World's Christmas holiday celebrations this year. Disney has been heavily committed to reviewing every aspect of the company and its content library, including representations of characters in the theme parks.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Star Wars – The Mandalorian ‘Grogu’ AR Lens Debuts for Free on Disney+ Day at Walt Disney World

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on November 12 will enjoy special benefits across Disney theme parks, with some surprises in store as well. Disney+ subscribers are invited with their travel party to enter the theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the parks open. For even more fanfare, Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park will roll out the blue carpet for guests with character moments, photo opportunities and more. Subscribers will also enjoy complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo download(s) taken at select locations.
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

How Disney World And Disneyland Will Celebrate Disney+ Day

This Friday is Disney+ Day and for subscribers to the streaming service it’s going to a big day with lots of cool content dropping online for anybody who just wants to take the day and watch lots of movies and TV. Bu if you already have a busy day planned for November 12, like if you’re going to be spending the day at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, there will actually still be fun to be had as the parks will be celebrating Disney+ Day in their own way.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guide#The Dfb Guide#The Disney Dining Plan
touringplans.com

How to Prioritize at Walt Disney World

With four theme parks, two water parks, hundreds of shopping and dining locations, and tons of recreational activities, there is so much to do at Walt Disney World! In fact, there may actually be too much to do!. For some people, WDW is a once-in-a-lifetime trip, and for most others,...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Claims Nearly 33% of Walt Disney World Guests Upgrade to Genie+

According to CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Chapek during today’s earnings call, the response to the newly launched Disney Genie during its first month has been extremely positive. Chapek says the majority of users have said it improved their experience. Almost one-third of guests have upgraded to Genie+....
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New “First Order” Star Wars Apparel Invades Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Everyone knows that the First Order are the latest versions of an evil empire bent on conquering the Star Wars galaxy. And if you’re looking to rep that evil empire on your next visit to Walt Disney World, look no further than this stellar new collection of First Order-themed apparel that we found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
allears.net

Hurry! Today is Your LAST DAY to Enter to Win a FREE Trip to Disney World

A trip to Disney World can be expensive between the flights/gas, tickets, hotel room, food, merchandise, etc. But, what if you could go to Disney for FREE?! We’ve shared a number of details about different sweepstakes lately, all of which could earn you a free trip to Disney World or a free stay there. If you’re still hoping to win a chance to visit Disney, your ability to enter into one sweepstakes will end TODAY!
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

Disney Springs Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort

We’re continuing our special “Everything 50th” series today with an exciting look at new EARidescent magic to discover at Disney Springs during the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Springs is a destination where you can find Happily Whatever You’re After – from unforgettable culinary creations and...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Latest Disney News: Holiday Events in Disney World & Disneyland, New Cruise Ports, and a Flooded Ride

Hey, friends! We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. Another attraction has reopened in Magic Kingdom, a classic water ride flooded in Disneyland (didn’t think that was even possible), hot chocolate scented plushies are a thing now, one Disney ride is officially gone forever, and finally, what’s going on with Fantasmic?
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (11/12/21): Disney+ Day Offers More Than Walt Disney World’s 50th, Christmas Entertainment Returns, & More!

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 12, 2021.
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

Walt Disney World Memories: On the Go with Disney Legend Bob Gurr

The kick-off to The World’s Most Magical Celebration was filled with many magical memories. I loved reuniting with longtime friends and fellow cast members at Magic Kingdom Park for the start of this 18-month event. One of the special moments was reconnecting with a Disney Legend whom I had not seen in 16 years.
TRAVEL
orlandoparkstop.com

The BEST Part of Disney Genie at Walt Disney World

Disney Genie has stirred up a bit of controversy with longtime fans of Walt Disney World since launching on October 19th. With the paid Disney Genie+ option replacing the previously free FastPass+, many fans have written off the entire Genie service altogether. But what if I told you that the...
TRAVEL
allears.net

What Most People FORGET When Planning Their Disney World Vacation

Planning a trip to Disney World is almost as fun as the trip itself! At the same time, however, planning a Disney World vacation can feel overwhelming, especially if it’s your first time or your first trip in a long time!. There are a few common areas folks may skip...
TRAVEL
themainstreetmouse.com

Music from The World’s Most Magical Celebration Added to the Official Walt Disney World Playlist

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Shawn Slater. Music has been an integral part of the Walt Disney World experience for 50 years, and the music of Walt Disney World Resort is tied to so many of my memories of “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Just a few notes from “Swisskapolka” by Buddy Baker and Bob Jackman, and I picture myself exploring the jungles of Adventureland. If I close my eyes and listen to Bob Moline’s “Canada (You’re a Lifetime Journey),” I can imagine a detachment of Mounties surrounding me in CircleVision 360 at EPCOT. And from the very first note of John Williams’ score for “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular,” I’m right there with Indy as he navigates treacherous ruins in search of treasure (I can’t wait for that show to come back next month)! These classics and more can be found on the official Walt Disney World playlist, now available on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, and Deezer.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy