Today’s THE DAY! Start Your 2022 Disney World Vacation Planning and Pre-Order the 2022 DFB Guide to Walt Disney World Dining!

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Shawn Slater. Music has been an integral part of the Walt Disney World experience for 50 years, and the music of Walt Disney World Resort is tied to so many of my memories of “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Just a few notes from “Swisskapolka” by Buddy Baker and Bob Jackman, and I picture myself exploring the jungles of Adventureland. If I close my eyes and listen to Bob Moline’s “Canada (You’re a Lifetime Journey),” I can imagine a detachment of Mounties surrounding me in CircleVision 360 at EPCOT. And from the very first note of John Williams’ score for “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular,” I’m right there with Indy as he navigates treacherous ruins in search of treasure (I can’t wait for that show to come back next month)! These classics and more can be found on the official Walt Disney World playlist, now available on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, and Deezer.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO