Column: Cam's comeback will be Washington's loss

Cam Newton has agreed to a deal to return to the Carolina Panthers, and it seems clear that the team is planning to use him as a starting quarterback. The Panthers announced on Thursday that they have signed Newton. The details of the former NFL MVP’s contract have since been revealed, and they make clear that Newton is expected to be a starter.
In what was a hectic Thursday in the world of the NFL, Cam Newton came to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract deal. The agreement between the two sides is for a $10 million deal, with $4.5 million of it being fully guaranteed. Numerous current and former...
Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
Cam Newton is doing a kind gesture ahead of his first start in his return to the Carolina Panthers. Newton announced that he's handing out a bunch of free tickets for Carolina's Week 11 showdown against the Washington Football Team. “I’m going to give away 50 tickets to the people...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is returning. On Thursday, Newton and the Panthers agreed to a deal, bringing the two together for the first time since the quarterback was released in March 2020. The deal was pending a physical, which Newton has passed, according to ESPN’s David Newton. Newton, who […]
Former Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye took a swipe against his old team Monday morning. Slye, now the Washington Football Team’s starter, tweeted a photo of him making the game-winning kick in Sunday’s 27-21 win over his former team. To caption it, he borrowed the phrase Cam Newton used after...
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Panthers have gone to great lengths to remind everyone that this wasn’t just about Cam Newton. Newton himself reinforced that message Sunday night, when he didn’t even do the first postgame press conference of his second stint with the team alone. Newton walked in with wide...
When the Washington Football Team’s players returned to headquarters Wednesday, fresh off the first “Victory Monday” of Coach Ron Rivera’s tenure, the facility buzzed a little more than normal about the upcoming game. Washington travels to Charlotte this weekend to face the Carolina Panthers in what will be a sort of homecoming for the more than three dozen coaches, players and staffers who were once there with Rivera.
Quarterback Cam Newton will start on Sunday when the Panthers take on Washington’s Football Team at Bank of America Stadium, head coach Matt Rhule confirmed Friday. Rhule said Newton will take the first snap, but did not rule out quarterback P.J. Walker playing Sunday. “We’ll have both guys up, ready...
The game of the week is underway, as the Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers have taken the field. Cam Newton is making his first start for the Panthers since Sept. 12, 2019, and his signing has given Carolina new life.
The Washington Football Team engaged in an absolute dogfight on Sunday. Cam Newton’s first start in his second stint with the Panthers. Ron Rivera’s return to Carolina after he was fired two years ago. The reunion between Newton and Rivera, who spent nine years together in Charlotte. The matchup had...
Sunday began beautifully. When Cam Newton emerged from the tunnels of Bank of America Stadium, all of Charlotte roared. Then the Panthers scored on their opening drive, and again in the second quarter. After his second touchdown, a 24-yard run, Newton raced to midfield and planted the ball on the...
Thirteen years to the day Cam Newton was arrested for stealing a laptop while at the University of Florida, the veteran QB made his highly-anticipated return to Carolina. Newton got the start, his fir.
Charlotte, N.C. — Ahead of a much-anticipated game for Cam Newton, he's made it known he wants to reestablish home-field advantage for the Carolina Panthers. The popular quarterback and former NFL MVP is helping that happen by giving away 50 tickets to the game against former head coach Ron Rivera and Washington this weekend. Newton will start under center on Sunday for the team he played for from 2011 to 2019.
1064 days. December 23, 2018. It’s been almost three years since the winning quarterback in the Washington Football Team’s second straight win last started a game for the Panthers. Oh, you thought I was talking about Cam? I mean, it was his homecoming and all, and Taylor Heincke did call...
The Washington Football Team went on the road to Carolina on Sunday to face the Panthers in a game filled with sub-plots that was key to both teams’ playoff hopes. While the headlines were all about Cam Newton’s return to Carolina as a starter, the recent success that the Panthers had been enjoying, with a 5-5 overall record and 2 wins in their previous 3 games had been built on the foundation of a league leading defense. Carolina’s defensive unit was ranked #2 overall and 1st against the pass, so it was always likely to be the Football Team’s success on the ground that would matter in this Week 11 matchup.
Comments / 0