Column: Cam's comeback will be Washington's loss

By Rob Woodfork - WTOP News
 7 days ago

The Washington Football Team went on the road to Carolina on Sunday to face the Panthers in a game filled with sub-plots that was key to both teams’ playoff hopes. While the headlines were all about Cam Newton’s return to Carolina as a starter, the recent success that the Panthers had been enjoying, with a 5-5 overall record and 2 wins in their previous 3 games had been built on the foundation of a league leading defense. Carolina’s defensive unit was ranked #2 overall and 1st against the pass, so it was always likely to be the Football Team’s success on the ground that would matter in this Week 11 matchup.
