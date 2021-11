Disney World is abuzz with the excitement around the new immersively themed hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The new hotel (though you can’t really call it a hotel, since it functions more like a cruise — or starcruiser, to be exact!) was announced at the 2017 D23 Expo, and Star Wars fans have been eagerly anticipating its opening ever since. Anticipation mounted when the opening date was announced over the summer. And this fall, guests have already started booking their stay for their own intergalactic adventure aboard the Halcyon (the official name of the starcruiser). And now you can win an opportunity to board the jewel of the Chandrila Star Line in the latest sweepstakes!

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO