It looks like TWICE are on their way to breaking another record with their third full-length album, 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3'!. On Hanteo's latest sales update today (November 16) TWICE's 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' has recorded a total of 277,639 copies on Hanteo. While Hanteo has yet to confirm TWICE's official first-week sales results with the period still ongoing, many fans believe that the group's 2rd album will soon surpass 'Taste of Love', which recorded 277,531 copies in first week sales after its release in June of this year.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO