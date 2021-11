Jojo Lynch, head coach of the Bellows Free Academy Fairfax Bullets girls varsity soccer team was recently named the Mountain Coach of the Year. Who would you like to thank as you reflect on the season? I feel like I'm on an awards show because I truly have so many people to thank: my JV coach Bill and my bookkeeper Jamie are my go to’s for all things soccer-related, Geri Witalec Krupa for being a great athletic director, our athletic trainer Al who works with the coaches to have players return quickly, and most importantly, the community of players/parents/fans that were behind us all season! Lastly, my family for investing their time in watching me coach.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO