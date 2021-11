Bushra Malik, an attorney and shareholder at Butzel in Detroit, has been named to the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers second annual Best Lawyers in the Midwest publication. Malik, based in the firm’s Troy office, practices in the area of immigration law, focusing on the representation of multinational and domestic clients inbound and global migration needs. Her experience includes employment- and family-based permanent residence petitions, complex naturalization matters, and more.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO