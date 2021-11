OLDTOWN — Fun is the order of the day with a focus on reading as Idaho Hill Elementary celebrates Idaho Family Read Week. Monday’s focus was on book adventures with “Crazy Sock Day” as students pulled on fun-colored and mismatched socks to show off to their friends and classmates. Tuesday was a hats off to reading and gave students a chance to wear their favorite hats. Wednesday is all about breakfast, books and buddies. To celebrate, students are invited to bring in their favorite stuffed animal to read with and wear pajamas.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO