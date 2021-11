After Wes Miller became the first coach in Cincinnati basketball history to win the first 5 games of his tenure with an upset win against #14 Illinois in the Hall of Fame Classic there is no better time for the Bearcat Bounce Podcast. Brent Young, Aaron Smith and Chad Brendel break down the 71-51 eye opening victory, discuss the highlight players and predict the potential of the team before shifting gears to the other highly successful Bearcat program. Talk surrounding the 48-14 dismantling of SMU by the football team was all wrapped up with recruiting tidbits and a deep dive into the BBP Mailbag. All of these and more this week on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.

