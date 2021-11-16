‘It’s A Free Country’: Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Performs Lewd Act, Charges State

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Telling agents he “did not have to stop” because “it’s a free country,” a 44-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with threatening TSA workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The charges state that he also swung a stanchion line post before throwing it at agents, taking his clothes off and masturbating.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint against Frank Towers. Investigators say the incident happened at the skyway checkpoint early last Friday morning.

Towers allegedly told one TSA employee that he was going to “kill” them. Officers gave him commands to stop and move away from the checkpoint, which he did not abide.

Frank Towers (credit: Hennepin County Jail)

The charges state that’s when Towers was Tasered. He then swung his arms above his head in an attempt to hit an officer. Backup officers handcuffed Towers and took him into custody while he continued to fight with them.

Surveillance video footage showed Towers punching and headbutting TV screens at the airport, taking his clothes off and masturbating. This happened about an hour before the incident at the checkpoint.

Towers has been charged with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, as well as making threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk, both felonies. He also has at least three charges in other criminal cases still pending, involving domestic assault in Olmsted County.

He is currently in custody. If convicted, Towers could face up to 5 years in prison if convicted of the threats of violence charge.

Matt Patricia had no time to reflect on missing the playoffs for just the second time during 15 NFL seasons. For one, this isn't New England, where the rookie Detroit Lions coach spent his first 14 seasons as an assistant. And, Patricia said, there are still two games left for the Lions to play. [caption id="attachment_986090" align="alignnone" width="420"]

BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 16: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)[/caption] "I'm not going to put anything into summation," Patricia said after a 14-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday mathematically eliminated the Lions from contention. "I think we're going to be focused on this game and trying to make sure to analyze this game and where we can get better," he added. "There's a lot of areas that we can work on." The Lions fell to 5-9 and will miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season, while also guaranteed a losing record for the first time since a 7-9 finish in 2015. The result was indicative of an injury-depleted roster and a team in transition. Leading rusher Kerryon Johnson missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury. Detroit was also dealing with a patchwork group of receivers with Marvin Jones on injured reserve, Bruce Ellington out with a hamstring injury and Golden Tate traded to Philadelphia in October. Though Kenny Golladay had a career-best 146 yards receiving, Detroit punted on six of its final possessions in squandering a 13-7 lead in the fourth quarter. [caption id="attachment_986101" align="alignnone" width="420"]

BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 16: Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions catches a pass in the second quarter during NFL game as TreDavious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills defends at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)[/caption] Bills rookie Josh Allen hit undrafted rookie receiver Robert Foster for a 42-yard touchdown with 10:26 remaining. And Allen sealed the victory by leaping for a 2-yard gain to convert a fourth-and-1 at Detroit's 41 with 1:47 left. And the Lions' usually reliable special teams also cost them. Detroit opened the scoring on Stafford's 4-yard touchdown pass to Andy Jones, but botched the extra-point attempt on Don Muhlbach's bad snap. "Awful. I didn't do my job right," Muhlbach said, noting he had difficulty raising the ball off the ground. "I let everybody down." [caption id="attachment_986094" align="alignnone" width="420"]

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Matt Prater #5 of the Detroit Lions kicks a missed field goal attempt during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Detroit 14-13. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)[/caption] Then, following Foster's touchdown, Stafford responded by marching the Lions 45 yards on the next possession only to have kicker Matt Prater miss a 48-yard field goal wide right. "I don't have an excuse," said Prater, who entered having hit his previous 14 field-goal attempts. "You want to come through and make plays for your team when you get the opportunity. And it's frustrating not to." Patricia said there was plenty of blame to go around. "There's plenty of situations out there on the field where we could do more to do better to help us win," Patricia said. "It starts with me. Have to go out and execute better." [caption id="attachment_986089" align="alignnone" width="420"]

BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 16: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after Zach Zenner #34 ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter during NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)[/caption] Though Stafford finished 22 of 29 for 208 yards passing and a touchdown, the Lions' offense all but dried up in the second half. Detroit managed just 117 yards offense and five first downs over the final two quarters. That was particularly apparent on what proved to be Detroit's final possession. The Lions gained just 2 yards in going three-and-out in punting from their own 33 with 2:56 left. "We had our chances and opportunities and just didn't make enough plays as a team," Stafford said. "Yeah, it's frustrating. You play this game for the opportunity for the playoffs and a chance to win the whole thing," he added. "So any time that gets taken away from you, it's disappointing." © 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.