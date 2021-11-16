ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $180 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (November 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $180 million drawing on Monday (November 15) night.

The jackpot will now increase to $190 million ($137.3 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing.

Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 5-31-34-51-53

POWERBALL: 23

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball and Mega Millions games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Powerball jackpot has exceeded the half a billion mark nine times during its existence. On January 20, the Powerball jackpot reached $731.1 million ($548.8 million cash option) which was the third largest jackpot in the game's history.

A single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers to win the $731.1 jackpot.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark twice in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

