When Kentucky struggled out of the gate in 2020-21, there were any number of tweets and articles that pointed to Kentucky's "worst start since ..." But in what could prove to be a microcosm of Kentucky's improvement from last season, the Wildcats' 100-60 victory over Robert Morris Friday night led to several "best start since ..." stats, with most of them aimed at Wildcat big man Oscar Tshiebwe.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO