The latest set of College Football Playoff rankings was revealed on Tuesday night, and there were some changes in the top four. Ohio State jumped Alabama into the No. 2 spot after the Buckeyes throttled No. 12 Michigan State, while Cincinnati became the first Group of Five team in history to be ranked in the top four when it chimed in at the No. 4 spot.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO