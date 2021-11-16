ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

A shot of courage

fox13news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery parent knows the struggle: Getting a shot can be a terrifying experience for a...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

From Abuse To Homelessness To Shoplifting To Fame

Singer/songwriter Jewel is working to help employers invest in their Human Capital in a more meaningful way by solving pain points for employees. I had a chance to sit down with the recording artist and ask her about her journey from abuse and homelessness to musical fame and workplace mental health advocacy—which has personal roots, penned in her best-selling memoir, Never Broken.
HOMELESS
WDAM-TV

‘Tribute to Courage and Recovery’ happening Tuesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The drug epidemic continues to hit Mississippi, but some organizations are working to try and help those struggling with addiction. Fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin, as well as a combination of other pharmaceutical drugs, are the main causes of drug-related overdose deaths in the state, according to officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
HATTIESBURG, MS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fox Medical Team
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Man Dies Of COVID-19 Days Before Scheduled Booster Shot

A 59-year-old man who was scheduled to receive a booster shot in early November died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus. Robert Kearle, 59, of Llanbradach, Wales, died on Oct. 29 after battling COVID-19 for a week. Kearle, who had already received two jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, had only been days away from getting a booster dose, Wales Online reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
CBS Boston

‘There’s Something Neurological Going On,’ COVID Could Cause Depression And Anxiety, Researchers Say

WALTHAM (CBS) – “I slept for basically two weeks straight.” That was a symptom Hailey Cray expected when she got the coronavirus last December. “Going up the stairs here, it took everything. I would stop halfway up and have to take a deep breath,” she told WBZ-TV. She also expected a loss of smell and taste, which did impact her. In fact, she still doesn’t have it back fully, something the 23-year-old says has been a significant source of frustration for someone who loves to cook. But what she did not expect was a significant and long-term worsening of her depression and anxiety. “Just...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Boston

Parents, Students Protest Return Of Suspended Wakefield High School Teen In Photo Scandal

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A second protest was held outside Wakefield High School Monday morning over the school’s handling of a student who allegedly posted inappropriate photos of 13 teenage girls online. Hundreds of the pictures were found on the social media site Discord in October. Parents said the photos were taken without the girls’ knowledge and that the post called for users to rank the images. Some were for sale. Parents of the 13 girls told WBZ-TV the boy accused of posting the pictures was suspended and that he was scheduled to return to school Monday. They later received an email saying...
WAKEFIELD, MA
Lip of Relationship

She is a qualified wife at home and has a lover outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 44 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for several years. However, since I got married, I have regretted it very much. I didn’t want to get married. I am not willing to be a housewife at home. It's not what I want. If I stay at home every day, I might go crazy.
CBS DFW

2 Unrelated Children Found Wandering Streets Of Denton Within 24 Hours, Both Home Safe

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children who aren’t related, one who’s two and another who’s eight, were reunited with their families after they were found alone in the streets of Denton within a 24 hour period. The toddler was found alone in the 1100 block of Savage Drive after 11 o’clock at night in Denton on Nov.20, police said. The department posted a description of the boy, who was wearing a Paw Patrol sweatshirt when they found him. In a social media post, police said, “If you’re missing your child, he is safe at the police department.” Stressing that they didn’t know the circumstances of the child’s situation, they asked Facebook followers to keep their comments respectful. Not long after, they asked the same of their followers when posting a similar query about an eight year old girl. But this time, they shared a photo of the girl named Aria asking if anyone recognized her. She was found in the 1000 block of Fannin Street.
DENTON, TX
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Emotional affair strains long marriage

Dear Amy: My husband of 50 years has had an “emotional affair” for a year with an old flame from college. They have exchanged very intimate emails and texts, which I discovered by accident. When I confronted him, he denied that it is an affair, but just two old classmates exchanging messages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WDIO-TV

Northern Minn. man shows courage in the face of Apert Syndrome

Very few babies are born with Apert Syndrome. But Shayne Stillar is one of them. It's a rare syndrome that doctors describe as a genetic disorder that causes skeletal abnormalities. As Shayne says, "My bones are not normal." He lives in Waskish, Minn., in the summers and in Wesalco, Texas,...
MINNESOTA STATE
telegram.com

Auburn Scout recognized for 'courageous action' in saving drowning boy

While swimming in an in-ground pool during a campout, 12-year-old Boy Scout Nathan Castellano noticed that a 5-year-old boy had sunk to the bottom. Nathan, a member of Boy Scout Troop 53, dove to the bottom, grabbed the young boy under his shoulders and pulled him out of the water. After placing him on the pool’s walkway, the boy coughed up water and gasped for air. If not for Nathan, the child could have drowned.
AUBURN, MA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Best gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for new parents is best? Whether you’re recently a new parent or know someone who is, chances are you’ve already likely noticed that new parents don’t have a lot of time to shop for themselves. Regardless if you want to buy a gift for someone […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy