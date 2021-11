Concerns around CHA mental health services draw a reply from system’s chief of psychiatry. Cambridge Health Alliance plays a key role in caring for the underserved in our region, and our Department of Psychiatry is a recognized leader in patient care and research. We are working continuously to improve our mental health and addiction services, which have seen surging demand spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic. For instance, we are partnering with the state to expand inpatient psychiatry access to help address the statewide shortage of beds and the record levels of emergency department boarding. A recent article (“Mental health professionals at CHA sound alarm over departures and waits dangerous to patients,” Oct. 28) misrepresents the ongoing changes in the department and contains several inaccuracies and misleading claims that have been put forth increasingly by former employees and extended voluntary faculty members who are not in current practice at CHA.

