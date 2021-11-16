ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Texarkana USA Amtrak Station Exterior and Platform Area Project Named Quarterfinalist

 6 days ago

TEXARKANA USA —The national small business movement, Independent We Stand, today announced the quarterfinalists, including the TEXARKANA USA AMTRAK STATION EXTERIOR AND PLATFORM AREA project of the LEADERSHIP TEXARKANA Class of 2022, in the 2021 America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” contest. As the backbone of our cities and towns, Main Streets play an important role in local economies and serve as community pillars, bringing people together when many have been apart. The economic vitality of the TEXARKANA USA AMTRAK STATION EXTERIOR AND PLATFORM AREA is one way we will continue on the “Road to Recovery” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Article and vote

Small Business Saturday Challenge #ShopSmallTXK21

TEXARKANA, TX & Texarkana, AR- The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Texarkana Arkansas and Texas, Main Street Texarkana, Small Business Development Center, and Greater Texarkana Young Professionals celebrate the 2021 holiday season and 12th Annual Small Business Saturday® by releasing a #ShopSmallTXK21 social media campaign as American Express® Neighborhood Champions.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana USA to Host a Ribbon Cutting at the Downtown Courthouse on October 29 at Noon

TEXARKANA, USA: The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, along with the Texarkana mayors, city managers, and members of the Courthouse Square Strategic Doing team, invite the community to celebrate the renovations of the Downtown Courthouse Square. The ceremony will be October 29, 2021 at noon. The event will take place at 500 N State Line Ave., Texarkana, USA.
Community Journalism covering the four states area of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

