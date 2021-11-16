Texarkana USA Amtrak Station Exterior and Platform Area Project Named Quarterfinalist

America's Main Streets

TEXARKANA USA —The national small business movement, Independent We Stand, today announced the quarterfinalists, including the TEXARKANA USA AMTRAK STATION EXTERIOR AND PLATFORM AREA project of the LEADERSHIP TEXARKANA Class of 2022, in the 2021 America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” contest. As the backbone of our cities and towns, Main Streets play an important role in local economies and serve as community pillars, bringing people together when many have been apart. The economic vitality of the TEXARKANA USA AMTRAK STATION EXTERIOR AND PLATFORM AREA is one way we will continue on the “Road to Recovery” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Article and vote