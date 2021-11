A Marshall man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Ryan R. Costa of Marshall was the driver of a southbound 2005 Buick LaCrosse on US 65, south of Georgetown Road around 5:30 a.m., when he ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected.

