The CME has announced the grain and livestock market trading schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday. The grain and livestock markets will close at the normal time on Wednesday. It used to be an early close on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving but not the last few years. The markets will remain closed until the normal time Friday morning at 8:30 am. There will be an early close Friday at about noon though. The markets will reopen normal time Sunday night for the overnight session Then the markets will reopen normal time at 8:30 Monday morning.

1 DAY AGO