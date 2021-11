One of the busiest travel weeks of the year -- Thanksgiving -- also comes as the deadline for TSA workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 53 million people are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday this year according to AAA, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he's seen "no indication" that the looming COVID-19 mandate for federal workers would create travel issues.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO