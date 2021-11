The FMW game era is one that is largely associated with the early ’90s and the rise of CD games – however, many of them were made in the ’80s with the tech not being available to implement them until the ’90s. The Atari Jaguar CD was the strongest of the era technically, but had the smallest install base. American Hero was designed in the ’90s as a sendup of ’80s cheeseball action films and was set for a Jaguar CD release. However, the downfall of that device and the FMV game sub-genre as a whole put an end on that.

