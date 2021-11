The Marlins did not make any major league roster moves on Friday, which in itself is newsworthy. It’s the first time since at least 2008 that the organization declined to select new players to its 40-man roster leading up to the annual pre-Rule 5 draft prospect protection deadline. I say since 2008 because that’s as far back as the transactions page goes on the Marlins’ official website—this “streak” was likely even longer. Griffin Conine, Bryson Brigman and Jefry Yan are among the Rule 5-eligible players who remain on the outside looking in.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO