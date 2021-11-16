‘It’s A Free Country’: Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Performs Lewd Act, Charges State

(CBS4) – Multiple felonies filed last summer against a Colorado-based DEA agent have been dropped and the case involving Brian Neil has been sealed. Neil was charged with felony menacing, and attempt to influence a public servant after he stopped a Douglas County teenager, Mohid Saeed, following an altercation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Barry Lancaster, Neil’s attorney, told CBS4, “The dismissal was the result of an investigation that showed Agent Neil acted under his lawful authority and used the good judgment and high moral character shown throughout his career when he pulled over Saeed to warn him of his reckless driving which endangered the safety of others. We are pleased Agent Neil has been vindicated.” Saeed said Neil racially profiled him and pulled a gun on him during the May 5 incident. “I thought 100% he was going to shoot, or something bad was going to happen,” said Saeed. Lone Tree police wrote in their affidavit they believed, “Neil acted outside the scope of his authorized authority.” Reached by phone, Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District, said she could not comment.

