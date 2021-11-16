United Airlines Plane Catches Fire At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – The tail of a United Airlines plane caught fire Tuesday morning at Logan Airport, though no passengers were on board at the time.

The fire started in the auxiliary power unit in the rear of the plane, which was scheduled to travel from Boston to San Francisco.

According to Massport, no one was hurt. There were no passengers on board and a fire crew responded “immediately.”

Firefighters could be seen assessing the plane, which had visible damage.

United released a statement about the incident, saying the 737 has been removed from service while the plane is inspected.

A 737 aircraft experienced a mechanical issue while parked at a gate at Boston Logan International Airport. There were no customers or crew onboard at the time. The aircraft has been removed from service while our maintenance crews evaluate it. We are making alternate arrangements for our customers traveling from Boston to San Francisco on United 477.

No further information is currently available.