Oklahoma Turns 114 President Theodore Roosevelt signed a proclamation on this day in 1907, turning Oklahoma into the 46th state in the union. (Matt Trommer)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Happy Birthday, Oklahoma!

President Theodore Roosevelt signed a proclamation on this day in 1907, turning Oklahoma into the 46th state in the union.

Charles N. Haskell was the first governor of Oklahoma.

