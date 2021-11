(Bloomberg) – European natural gas jumped to a three-week high on delays in starting up a controversial new pipeline from Russia. The German regulator said Tuesday it suspended the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 project because the operator of the pipeline decided to set up a German subsidiary, which will be the owner of the section of the pipeline in the country. The permitting process has been halted until assets and people are transferred to the new unit.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO