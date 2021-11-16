ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s will sell its iconic Egg McMuffin for 63 cents to celebrate breakfast sandwich’s 50th anniversary

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s is turning back the clock by selling its iconic Egg McMuffin for its 1971 price later this week. Customers can get the breakfast sandwich for 63 cents...

Richmond.com

McDonald's is returning the Egg McMuffin to its original price

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match. On Thursday, McDonald's will sell the Egg McMuffin for its original price of 63 cents during breakfast hours (6 am to 10:30 am). The promotion will be offered exclusively on the McDonald's app as the restaurant looks to boost its nationwide rewards program.
