Thanksgiving just a few days away, there was a massive turkey giveaway in Maine Township on Saturday November 20th, 2021. Empowering Women NFP and Care and Cure came together and hosted a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive, donating 250 turkeys, along with pantry items to the members of the Maine Town community. Organizing volunteers Teams worked more than a month for this program and several donors stepped forward to donate Several items and Turkey.

