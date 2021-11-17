ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Run-Off Elections: Results In For Miami Beach, Hialeah & Sunny Isles Races

By CBSMiami.com Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The results are in for the run-off elections in Miami Beach, Hialeah and Sunny Isles.

SUNNY ISLES

In Sunny Isles, voters were choosing a new mayor. The two candidates were Dana Goldman and Larisa “Laura” Svechin. Just 31 votes separated the two, with Goldman on top.

MIAMI BEACH

Over on Miami Beach, there were two commission races to be decided.

In Group 1, Kristen Rosen Gonzalez received nearly 55% of the vote over Raquel Pacheco.

The Group 3 race pitted Stephen Cohen against Alex Fernandez. It was Fernandez who was on top, receiving nearly 60% of the vote.

HIALEAH

In Hialeah, voters cast ballots for two council seats.

In Group 6, they had to choose between Bryan Calvo and Angelica Pacheco. It wasn’t particularly close this go around, with Calvo taking home over 67% of the vote.

In Group 7, the race was between Luis Rodriguez and Maylin Villalonga. This was an even bigger blowout, with Rodriguez securing almost 77% of the vote.

Click Here for election results.

IN THIS ARTICLE
