Cal Poly ranks first in the nation in study abroad survey

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 7 days ago
Institute of International Education shares data during ‘International Education Week’

– Cal Poly sent the most students on study abroad experiences among master’s-level institutions, according to the Institute of International Education’s annual statistical survey of U.S. campuses for the 2019-20 academic year released today in celebration of International Education Week.

“Study abroad at Cal Poly remains an integral aspect of our students’ degree programs and reflects the global mindset of our students, faculty and staff,” said Cari Vanderkar, Cal Poly’s senior international officer and assistant vice provost for international programs. “We are thrilled by the ranking and look forward to our continued strong participation in study abroad and international education generally as the world navigates out of the pandemic.”

Since 2000, Cal Poly has ranked as a top sender in the nation among master’s-level universities for internationally bound students.

In 2019-20 year, the most current numbers available, Cal Poly sent 863 students abroad to 46 nations (including some multi-country programs). Participation was through Winter 2020, as study abroad was suspended worldwide in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2018-19, Cal Poly sent more than 1,200 students abroad. Study abroad resumed in Fall 2021, with around 150 Cal Poly students currently abroad.

In the past two decades, the university also has ranked in the top 10 among those who study abroad for long-term (an academic year). For mid-length programs, which run for a semester or a quarter, Cal Poly ranked first in the nation for the third straight year with 786 participants. It has ranked in the top eight since 2004-05.

International Education Week (IEW), Nov.15-19, celebrates the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education promotes programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences.

Cal Poly is celebrating International Education Week with a host of events to provide opportunities for the campus community to learn more about study abroad, international perspectives and participate in educational and cultural programming. A full list of events is available at https://international.calpoly.edu/international-education-week/.

Cal Poly’s vision for internationalization is to provide foundational experiential learning, teaching, service and scholarship opportunities at home and abroad that will best equip graduates and the campus community at large to solve complex global challenges sustainably, ethically and inclusively.

The Institute of International Education is the leading not-for-profit educational and cultural exchange organization in the U.S. It has conducted the Open Doors Report annual survey since 1919, and since the early 1970s, it has been aided by support from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Open Doors surveys about 2,000 U.S. universities and colleges with study abroad programs.

mustangnews.net

A recent study found the companies most Cal Poly graduates end up working for

A recent study conducted by GradReports revealed the companies that tend to hire graduates from California colleges. The report ranked Cal Poly seventh in GradReport’s list of top 10 colleges. This list was ranked using a salary score that is calculated using federal earnings data from the U.S. Department of Education.
BUSINESS
uiowa.edu

Discover Study Abroad

Would you like to study abroad during your time at the University of Iowa, but don't know where to start? Attend our weekly Virtual Discover Study Abroad info sessions to learn how study abroad works and find the right international opportunity for you!. Discover Study Abroad sessions are the first...
COLLEGES
case.edu

Study Abroad Passport Drive

The Center for International Affairs is hosting a Study Abroad Passport Drive during which members of the Case Western Reserve University community can have their passport photo taken and printed for free. Any students planning to study abroad in the next year are encouraged to attend as passport processing times...
EDUCATION
tigersroar.com

Study Abroad Coordinator, Melanie Smith

Melanie Smith is the Study Abroad Coordinator at Savannah State University. She will be in this position for 8 years in February of 2022. She is also a member of the Tigers Den. Smith’s position has been augmented since the start of Covid-19. Covid has pretty much taken a large...
SAVANNAH, GA
stetson.edu

Study Abroad: Gaining a WORLD Perspective

Student Julia Finver went to Spain for a six-month study abroad program, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut back the trip to six weeks. She also lost her cell phone shortly after arriving there in January 2020, but none of that tainted her experience or enthusiasm for travel abroad. A Public Health major with a minor in Spanish, she now talks of visiting England, Costa Rica, Australia and the Philippines, and pursuing a master’s degree in public health in London once she graduates from Stetson.
DELAND, FL
A-Town Daily News

Cuesta College named 2021 Equity Champion for Latinx transfer excellence

In the 2019-20 academic year, Cuesta College had 4,432 Latinx students, representing 34.5-percent of the student population. – Cuesta College has been named a 2021 Equity Champion for Excellence after demonstrating exemplary work in supporting Latinx students on their path to completing a bachelor’s degree. The Campaign for College Opportunity, a nonprofit California education advocacy and policy organization, recognized Cuesta College at its annual “Champions of Higher Education for Excellence in Transfer” virtual celebration on Nov. 16.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
TheConversationAU

Are New Zealand’s universities doing enough to define the limits of academic freedom?

The news last week that University of Auckland public health researcher Simon Thornley was retracting a co-authored paper about supposed vaccination risks during pregnancy raised deeper questions about the limits of academic freedom. Thornley’s own head of department had called for the paper to be retracted due to “the anxiety it is creating for expectant parents and those planning to have a child”. Other experts in the field had strongly criticised the paper’s methodology and conclusions. The university itself responded publicly by asserting, “As an academic staff member […] Dr Thornley has the right to exercise his academic freedom.” The vice-chancellor...
COLLEGES
The Conversation U.S.

Career-based classes keep students more engaged

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Taking a STEM-related career and technical education course in high school makes low-income students more engaged in school than those who don’t take such a course. This is what education scholars Michael Gottfried, Daniel Klasik and I found in our study using survey data from nearly 20,000 high school students across the country. We found that career and technical education courses related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics were linked with higher engagement in the 11th grade for low-income students. This finding held after taking key student and school...
EDUCATION
seattlespectator.com

The Return of Study Abroad: Pending National Restrictions

While it wasn’t perfect, students still had the opportunity to learn and get involved during the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes, clubs and student organizations could all be completed online through Zoom. However, one aspect of the college experience remained out of reach for students: the study abroad experience. There are still...
SEATTLE, WA
ELON University

Elon ranked #1 in study abroad

For the 17th consecutive year, Elon University received a #1 ranking in the Institute of International Education’s annual Open Doors Report. Elon is ranked #1 in undergraduate percent participation in study abroad among doctoral universities for 2019-20 data. Elon is also ranked #9 in the total number of students studying abroad, and #8 among doctoral universities in the total number of students completing a short-term study abroad experience.
ELON, NC
