Paris Hilton & longtime pal Nicole Richie had a sweet ‘Simple Life’ reunion at Paris’ gorgeous wedding event, smiling & laughing for an adorable photo op. Paris Hilton may be sliving her best life at the moment, but she’s also living her best Simple Life! The 40-year-old bride celebrated her recent nuptials to Carter Reum with numerous celebrities in attendance, including one Nicole Richie, aka her former co-star on the iconic show from the early 2000s. The friends, according to PEOPLE, were seen “laughing and smiling” together on the dance floor at Paris’ wedding reception, posing for photos on a night never to forget.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO