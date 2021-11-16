ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers earn straight 'A' report card for huge win over Rams

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA -- The defense got off the field after four plays on Jimmie Ward’s interception on a deep Matthew Stafford throw that was nowhere near his intended teammate. Then, the 49ers’ offense seemingly never left the field. The 49ers started strong on Monday night, and continued to impose...

