Governor Kevin Stitt Denies Meeting With Family Of Julius Jones

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
 7 days ago
Photo: Oklahoma Department of Corrections

On Monday, the family of Julius Jones was met with another roadblock on the journey to securing his freedom. Days ahead of his scheduled execution, Jones' relatives visited the office of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in hopes of advocating for his freedom. NBC affiliate, KFOR , reports that the Jones family went inside the governor's office several times on November 15 and made multiple requests to meet with the governor in person, but they were denied each time. When the governor's office prepared to close, Jones' family decided to leave a letter instead.

“I think Mama Jones wanted an opportunity to let the governor know that her son is innocent and provide some details that he had never heard before,” Jones' family friend, Jimmy Lawson , told KFOR .

“We’ll take it his opportunity to reconvene with our team and then we’ll come up with our plan B.”

Jones is currently imprisoned for the murder of Paul Howell. Jones' family, friends and advocates have taken issue with his conviction because he does not match the description of the assailant. According to The Innocence Project , Jones has an alibi for the night of the murder and his hair does not match the eyewitness description of the killer.

"A man named Christopher Jordan matched the eyewitness’ hair description, but claimed only to have been the 'getaway driver' and not the shooter at trial. He was the State’s star witness against Mr. Jones. In exchange for testifying that Mr. Jones was the shooter, Mr. Jordan was given a plea deal for his alleged role as the 'getaway driver.' He served 15 years in prison and, today, he is free," the organization stated .

Adding on, many observers have taken issue with how the the jury interacted with Jones throughout the trial. Eleven out of the 12 jurors were white and one juror called him a racial slur.

The officer who arrested Mr. Jones called him the n-word and dared him to run, then implied he would shoot him if he did. Eleven out of the 12 jurors at Mr. Jones’ trial were white, and one juror referred to Mr. Jones by the n-word, and suggested that he be taken out behind the courthouse and shot," The Innocence Project adds .

With the information presented in the case, Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board has moved to grant Jones clemency twice . A number of celebrities like Kim Kardashian have also joined in to advocate for his release.

"Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing," Kardashian tweeted .

"Today, Julius' family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now."

Despite these please and moves by the Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board, Stitt has refused to take Jones off of death row. Jones is set to be executed on November 18.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Related
The Independent

Julius Jones execution - update: Watch live as family calls on governor to stop the ‘lynching’ of their son

Julius Jones is set to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Thursday. Mr Jones’s family and supporters - a group that includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian and basketball player Russell Westbrook - have been pressuring Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt to commute the man’s sentence to life in prison, but so far Mr Stitt has not indicated he is considering a reversal. Mr Stitt is also facing international pressure after the European Union’s ambassador to the US penned a letter calling on him to stop the execution and a petition against the execution has garnered more than 6...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lawson
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Julius Jones
KOCO

Sister of Julius Jones pleads for Stitt to save her brother’s life

OKLAHOMA CITY — We are still waiting for Gov. Kevin Stitt to make a decision on whether to grant clemency to Julius Jones. Jones’s execution date is scheduled for Thursday, less than a week away. Today, Jones’s sister, Antoinette, begged Stitt to grant clemency for her brother. She posted a two-minute video on social media.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thelostogle.com

Even Some Republicans Don’t Want Stitt to Kill Julius Jones!

Well, at least five of them don’t, but that’s a start. In Oklahoma’s long history of incarcerating and executing minorities, very few cases have ever reached the fever pitch as halting the imminent execution of Julius Jones. The verdict has brought to light the inherent evils of the American justice system and their absolute prejudices against non-whites, especially in Oklahoma.
PUBLIC SAFETY
news9.com

What Are Gov. Stitt’s Options As Julius Jones’ Execution Nears?

Time is ticking for Gov. Kevin Stitt to intervene in the execution of Julius Jones, who is now 41 years old. Jones has spent nearly 20 years on death row after being found guilty in the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. News 9 legal expert Irven Box said...
EDMOND, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Family, supporters of Julius Jones continue waiting for Stitt to announce whether he will spare his life

Hours before his execution, family and supporters of Julius Jones continued waiting for Gov. Kevin Stitt to say whether he will accept a recommendation to spare his life. Jones' supporters are holding vigil outside the governor's mansion until he grants clemency or until Jones has been killed. Several news outlets reported Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Derrick Scobey, a vocal advocate for Jones, was arrested for standing in the street during a larger demonstration a little before 7:30 p.m.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
oklahomawatch.org

Stitt Commutes Julius Jones’ Death Sentence

With less than four hours until Oklahoma was scheduled to execute Julius Jones, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he issued an executive order to commute the death sentence of Jones, sparing his life. “After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute...
MCALESTER, OK
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt has until 3:59 p.m. Thursday to decide Julius Jones' fate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed Thursday afternoon – that is, if Gov. Kevin Stitt doesn't intervene. Jones was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman and father Paul Howell. The death row inmate has maintained his innocence, but Howell's family says Jones is the person who killed their loved one.
EDMOND, OK
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

Community Policy