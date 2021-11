Eddie Jones has written to British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu to explain his comments that she has been overburdened by commercial “distractions” in the wake of her US Open victory.England’s head coach made the remarks to illustrate his belief that Marcus Smith must remain grounded after the 22-year-old Harlequins magician stepped off the bench to orchestrate a late flurry of tries in a 69-3 victory over Tonga.Jones suggested that Raducanu has struggled for form since triumphing at Flushing Meadows in September because of her off-court activity.“There’s a reason why the young girl who won the US Open hasn’t done so...

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO