Allegiant Travel rallies after Goldman Sachs calls it an airline sector standout

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs upgrades Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral on its view that it is one of the best positioned domestic airlines to see profitability recover...

seekingalpha.com

