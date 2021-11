If you didn’t know it already, the Fifty Shades of Grey books actually began as fan fiction based on Stephenie Meyers’ Twilight books. Following the success of the Twilight franchise on the big screen, Universal adapted the trilogy with Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as its stars. The Fifty Shades movies have come and gone, leaving Dornan with a similar feat Robert Pattinson had to deal with before him: making a career after becoming very well known and beloved for one, specific character.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO