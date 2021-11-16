ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone & The Weeknd Face Off In Bloody 'One Right Now' Video

By Hayden Brooks
 7 days ago
Photo: YouTube/PostMaloneVEVO

Post Malone and The Weeknd ’s new collab, "One Right Now," is racing up the charts and the accompanying music video sees the superstars face off against one another in a deadly shootout.

The pair’s new clip, which was directed by Tanu Muino , dropped on Monday (November 15) and sees a one-armed Abel invade Posty’s territory, to which the latter opens fire on his crew of Weeknd lookalikes. Despite the fact that the three-minute cut is aimed at unfaithful lovers, Posty and Abel take their revenge out on each other and square off against one another for a final bloody battle at the end of the clip. "Said you love me, but I don't care/ That I broke my hand on the same wall/ That you told me that he f*cked you on," the Canadian singer croons on the chorus to the hit.

"One Right Now" serves as the lead single from Malone's upcoming fourth studio album, while it remains one of Abel's many collaborations released in recent weeks. He has also dropped team-ups with Swedish House Mafia and Rosalía . The collaborations are set to be appetizers as we wait for the follow-up to 2020's After Hours .

