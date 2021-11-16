Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confident in Tyron Smith's chances to play vs. Chiefs

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys could be trending towards getting back one of their best players for this Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, at least according to owner and GM, Jerry Jones.

In his weekly visit with Shan and RJ, Jones updated the health of Smith, who has been missing from the starting lineup since midway through the Cowboys road win on the Minnesota Vikings.

"I mirror that," Jones said when asked about his son Stephen's optimism on Tyron's return yesterday. "I would say that I get the same information that he gets and that's the way it looks. We will see as the week goes along, but Tyron is very, not predictable is the word, but you can measure how he is doing, what he is doing. He is the ultimate pro at this stage in his career, and "You can get a good feel if he's going to be active that week. It looks good."

So what happens when Smith is able to return? Jones answered that as well... in his own way.

Collins has been back in the lineup for the Cowboys since the Minnesota game, where he played sparingly, while Terence Steele retained the starting spot at right tackle.

After Smith went down, the Cowboys elected to move Steele over to left tackle, and slide Collins in as his replacement.

And since both have played well, Jones was unable to provide a clear picture of what will happen when all three are available.

"I don't know, and I don't know if we know right now," Jones said. "We'll see how the practices go. But Collins, who actually did some really good things out there, he's going to get better as he moves on into the season which really a great thing for us."

One way or another, it looks like all will be revealed on Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 PM CT.