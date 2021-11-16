ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confident in Tyron Smith's chances to play vs. Chiefs

By Shan Rj
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43F2tt_0cyL0O4R00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys could be trending towards getting back one of their best players for this Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, at least according to owner and GM, Jerry Jones.

In his weekly visit with Shan and RJ, Jones updated the health of Smith, who has been missing from the starting lineup since midway through the Cowboys road win on the Minnesota Vikings.

"I mirror that," Jones said when asked about his son Stephen's optimism on Tyron's return yesterday. "I would say that I get the same information that he gets and that's the way it looks. We will see as the week goes along, but Tyron is very, not predictable is the word, but you can measure how he is doing, what he is doing. He is the ultimate pro at this stage in his career, and "You can get a good feel if he's going to be active that week. It looks good."

So what happens when Smith is able to return? Jones answered that as well... in his own way.

Listen to Dallas sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Cowboys team gear

Collins has been back in the lineup for the Cowboys since the Minnesota game, where he played sparingly, while Terence Steele retained the starting spot at right tackle.

After Smith went down, the Cowboys elected to move Steele over to left tackle, and slide Collins in as his replacement.

And since both have played well, Jones was unable to provide a clear picture of what will happen when all three are available.

"I don't know, and I don't know if we know right now," Jones said. "We'll see how the practices go. But Collins, who actually did some really good things out there, he's going to get better as he moves on into the season which really a great thing for us."

One way or another, it looks like all will be revealed on Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 PM CT.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021

Troy Aikman is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years. He is a three-time Super Bowl and is considered a Dallas Cowboy legend. For this article, we will take a look at Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021. Troy Aikman’s Net Worth...
WEST COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Another week, another questionable taunting penalty in the NFL. This time Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the victim. On his way to the endzone, the second-year back out of LSU pointed to a Dallas defender. That was seemingly enough to trigger taunting flag. Maybe one of the more ridiculous...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
ClutchPoints

Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021

Emmitt Smith is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer. He is also a well-known real estate tycoon. In this article, we will take a look into Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021. Emmitt Smith’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $25 Million. According to Celebrity Net...
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Gm#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Announce Update On CeeDee Lamb

One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion. The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott’s Decision Today

Dak Prescott is leading the Dallas Cowboys to an absolute rout of the Atlanta Falcons today. But one play Dak just made has Cowboys legend Michael Irvin fuming. Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Irvin admonished Dak for the effort he put in to his rushing touchdown that made the game 43-3. He said that the Cowboys didn’t need Dak to put his body at risk just to score the touchdown.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
The Spun

Here’s How Many Games Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Will Miss

On Friday afternoon, Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper was placed on the COVID list, putting his status against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in jeopardy. It has now been confirmed that Cooper has indeed tested positive for the virus. Because he is unvaccinated, he will have to miss the next two games.
NFL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
870
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy