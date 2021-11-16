ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milestones – Nov. 16, 2021

By Citizen Staff
The American Institute of Architects in Virginia celebrated the winners of the organization’s Design and Honors Awards Nov. 5 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at a hybrid event called Visions for Architecture. During the event, attorney Sean Golden of Glen Allen was awarded honorary membership – an award that recognizes “distinguished and exemplary service, over a sustained period of time, to architecture and the built environment by a non-architect.” Golden, an in-house counsel at AECOM, has served Virginia’s architects in both a professional and volunteer capacity for more than a decade and is a member of AIA Richmond’s Community & Government Affairs Committee. He has offered numerous presentations on best practices for contract negotiations and other risk reduction topics. As an attorney, Golden has provided many firms with legal assistance, resulting in judgements that have benefited the architecture profession as a whole.

***

The following students from Henrico County were inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South during a ceremony held Sept. 17: Caroline Alexandra Smyth, Elizabeth Perkins Wilson, Grace Sorrel McElroy, Sarah Garman Rohr, Sheppard McLaughlin McVey, Virginia Copeland Norfleet, John Caldwell Westfall Jr. and Jessie Laura Atkinson. The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and unique student government body that is responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions and ideals of the University of the South.

***

Gov. Ralph Northam recently appointed Mark L. Atchison of Glen Allen and LTC John R. Clickener of Henrico to the Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations. Atchison is retired from the U.S. Army. Clickener is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and is a legislative officer for the Marine Corps League Department of Virginia. Gov. Northam also appointed Ursula D. Edwards of Henrico to the Real Estate Appraiser Board. Edwards is a certified residential real estate appraiser.

***

The following local students recently earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University: Evelyn McGrady, Stephanie Bennett and Selina McLaughlin, of Glen Allen; and Juanita Wilson, Brian Oliver and Andrea Wilson, of Henrico. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

