ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

‘It’s A Free Country’: Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Performs Lewd Act, Charges State

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Telling agents he “did not have to stop” because “it’s a free country,” a 44-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with threatening TSA workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The charges state that he also swung a stanchion line post before throwing it at agents, taking his clothes...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

All Charges Dropped Against DEA Agent Brian Neil In Road Rage Incident

(CBS4) – Multiple felonies filed last summer against a Colorado-based DEA agent have been dropped and the case involving Brian Neil has been sealed. Neil was charged with felony menacing, and attempt to influence a public servant after he stopped a Douglas County teenager, Mohid Saeed, following an altercation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Barry Lancaster, Neil’s attorney, told CBS4, “The dismissal was the result of an investigation that showed Agent Neil acted under his lawful authority and used the good judgment and high moral character shown throughout his career when he pulled over Saeed to warn him of his reckless driving which endangered the safety of others. We are pleased Agent Neil has been vindicated.” Saeed said Neil racially profiled him and pulled a gun on him during the May 5 incident. “I thought 100% he was going to shoot, or something bad was going to happen,” said Saeed. Lone Tree police wrote in their affidavit they believed, “Neil acted outside the scope of his authorized authority.” Reached by phone, Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District, said she could not comment.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Charges: Man threatened to kill TSA agent at Twin Cities airport, went after police

A 44-year-old man threatened to kill a federal security agent at the Twin Cities airport and went after police officers until he was subdued, according to charges. Frank Towers of Minneapolis was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with fourth-degree assault and threats of violence, both felonies, in connection with the outburst at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Man Accused Of Threatening TSA Agents At MSP Airport

(Twin Cities, MN) -- A Minneapolis man is accused of threatening TSA agents at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport. A criminal complaint accuses Frank Towers of threatening to kill one agent, then trying to assault another last Friday. He was eventually arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault and threats of violence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

Suspect Arrested 3 Times In 24 Hours, Denver Police Officer Begs Judge To Not Release Him

DENVER (CBS4) – Police typically use arrest affidavits to simply state the circumstances surrounding an arrest. Last week, a Denver police officer used an arrest affidavit to warn the court not to give a defendant bail. Robert Avila had been arrested three times in 24 hours. While his initial charges weren’t felonies, officers described him as erratic, incoherent and escalating, but the judges twice released him on a personal recognizance bond, which meant he just had to promise to return for his next court appearance. Robert Avila (credit: Denver Police) Avila’s first arrest came on Oct. 25 just after 10 p.m. Police were...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Stanchion#Checkpoint#Wcco#Minneapolis St#Towers
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Miami

Loved Ones Gather To Demand Justice For 16-Year-Old Christopher Walls Who Died In Police Custody

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A week after 16-year-old Christopher Walls crashed after being chased by police, family and friends laid flowers and candles for their loved one. “We wanted to show him that we care for him. He was a good person. He was never bad,” said Destiny Werby, a friend. According to Miami-Dade police, Walls reportedly carjacked a driver in Broward County and led officers on a chase that went into Miami-Dade. Walls then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence on Northwest 27th avenue and 62nd street. According to police, the 16-year-old was then taken into custody by Hollywood police,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
foxwilmington.com

The Startling Moments Police Raided the Turpin Family’s ‘House of Horrors’

Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment police found 17-year-old Jordan Turpin, who escaped from her California home to call 911 and tell the responding sheriff’s deputy a horrifying story. Jordan said that she and her 12 siblings were being tortured, chained up and starved by their parents in their home, which later became known as the “house of horrors” as more harrowing details were revealed. “This is one of the most scariest things I’ve ever done,” Jordan told the deputy.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested for exposing himself and more during church, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police arrested a man after he was exposing himself and more during church service, according to a social media post from the department. Officers were called to a church on Phillips Street after a complaint that a man was exposing and “pleasuring himself while sitting in his seat inside the church’s sanctuary during church services,” Dyersburg police said.
DYERSBURG, TN
CBS Denver

Denver Attorney Files Civil Action In Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from what happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens as his attorney Mark Richards gives his closing argument (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger in an interview before testimony in the criminal trial began. His clients are the family of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of those who died as well as Gaige Grosskreutz who was wounded...
DENVER, CO
CBS LA

8 Arrested, 3,000 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized After Illegal Growing Operation Found In Sylmar Warehouse

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of running a massive, illegal marijuana manufacturing facility in the Sylmar area. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD Mission Division’s Narcotics Enforcement Detail served a search warrant last Thursday on the Gladstone Avenue warehouse, near Arroyo Street, and found a major marijuana grow operation. More than 3,000 pounds of marijuana, two rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and over $30,000 in cash were seized from the warehouse, and eight people were arrested for unlawful cannabis manufacturing violations. Citizen complaints had tipped narcotics investigators to the illegal marijuana operation in the warehouse, which was part of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy