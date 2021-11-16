Woman crashes SUV into Macomb County nail salon [PHOTOS]

FRASER (WWJ) -- Those waiting to get their nails done on Monday afternoon at a Macomb County salon got quite a shock when a woman accidentally crashed her SUV through the front window.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at D Nails on 15 Mile Road, east of Garfield Road in Fraser.

The woman took out two front panes of glass with her Ford Explorer, but did not damage the building itself.

One witness wrote on the Macomb County Scanner Facebook page that the woman was apparently upset because she was on her way to visit her husband in the hospital, and she accidentally mixed up the brake and the gas.

Ford Explorer runs through the window of D nails at 15 and Garfield' in Fraser Posted by Macomb County Scanner on Monday, November 15, 2021

"Nobody got hurt in the accident she did get some bruising from the airbags and she was in shock," the witness wrote.

Fraser police did not say whether the woman was issued a ticket.