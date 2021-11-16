ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland mayor charged with posting revenge porn on Reddit

By The Associated Press
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKyxt_0cyKtJWB00

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say an Eastern Shore mayor has been charged with distributing revenge porn.

The Office of the State Prosecutor says 32-year-old Cambridge mayor Andrew Bradshaw is accused of posting nude photos of a woman he was no longer in a romantic relationship with using multiple Reddit accounts he created. Bradshaw was arrested Monday and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn and released on his own recognizance.

Bradshaw couldn’t be reached for comment.

E. coli outbreak in 7 states linked to baby spinach, CDC says

The woman contacted authorities in May after learning that the photos were posted.

She told authorities she had sent the photos to Bradshaw while they were in an intimate relationship and she didn’t give him permission to redistribute them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revenge Porn#Weather#Ap#Cdc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy