Playoffs, Round One | Watch Party

By Minnesota United FC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin MNUFC at Allianz Field on Sunday, November 21 for the Official Watch Party presented by Summit Brewing. We're inviting fans into the Stadium Club to watch Minnesota United's first round matchup at Providence Park against the Portland Timbers. Join us for giveaways, merchandise pop-ups, PK and more....

Sporting KC to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Nov. 20 in Round One of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Sporting Kansas City will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, Nov. 20, in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. The conference quarterfinal clash is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT with tickets available at SeatGeek.com. Match broadcasts will air regionally on Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Midwest as well as nationally in Spanish on UniMas and TUDN, with an additional English-language live stream on MLSsoccer.com.
MLS
Sounders FC to face Real Salt Lake on Tuesday, November 23 in Round One of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC (17-8-9, 60 points) is set to face Real Salt Lake (14-14-6, 48 points) in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, November 23 at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FS1, FOX Deportes). The matchup pits second-place Seattle against seventh-place RSL for the third time this season, with the two clubs splitting the regular-season series with a win apiece.
MLS
Real Salt Lake to Host Playoff Watch Party

SANDY, Utah (Tuesday, November 16, 2021) – Real Salt Lake fans have two options across the Valley next Tuesday to gather and support this year’s Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff trip to Seattle, as both Beer Bar downtown (presented by Michelob Ultra) and the Rio Tinto Stadium Interform Club (presented by Ford Automotive) offer celebrity guests, prize packs and giveaways, along with U92 spinners E-Rock and DJ Bangarang to kick the parties off at 6:30 p.m. MT in each location.
MLS
#Allianz Field#Round One Watch Party#The Official Watch Party#Summit Brewing#The Stadium Club#Minnesota United#The Portland Timbers
A History of Blood & Sorrow: The All-Time Portland-Minnesota Series

Minnesota United not only have the longest history with the Portland Timbers of any club in MLS — the Loons’ inaugural season opener was played at Providence Park on March 3, 2017 — the soccer history between Minnesota and Portland goes back considerably further. As the first professional soccer team...
MLS
Game Guide: MNUFC at Portland Timbers

Broadcast: ESPN and SKOR North (coverage begins at 4:00 p.m.) The last time the Loons were on the pitch, they were playing for a spot in the playoffs against the LA Galaxy on Decision Day. To make it into the playoffs, MNUFC needed to either secure a win or tie in Los Angeles to move on. With goals from Adrien Hunou, Robin Lod, and an own goal from Julian Araujo, MNUFC were able to come away with a 3-3 draw and clinch a spot in the playoffs and eliminate the Galaxy. Next up, the Loons will take on the Portland Timbers at Providence Park this Sunday in Round One of the 2021 playoffs. No matter what the result of Portland's Decision Day game against Austin FC had been, the Timbers were already locked into fourth place. Despite having a guaranteed home game in the postseason, Portland still played as though they had everything to lose against Austin and won with a convincing 3-0 scoreline over the MLS newcomers. With two weeks between Decision Day and this Sunday's kickoff, both sides should be well-rested and ready to leave it all on the field in hopes of extending their 2021 campaigns.
MLS
Osvaldo Alonso vs. Portland Timbers: A Heated History

Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso is no stranger to the postseason. In fact, one of the only things he hasn’t done in his MLS career is fail to make the playoffs. His teams have advanced to the postseason in each of his 13 seasons. While his last two appearances were for Minnesota United, the first 10 were for his former team, the Seattle Sounders. After signing with Seattle in 2008, Alonso quickly became a key player for the Sounders. By his second season with the team, the defensive midfielder was voted the Team MVP, a title that he would win four more times while in Seattle. He would go on to represent Seattle 278 times before his trade to MNUFC in January of 2019. While Alonso may no longer represent the Emerald City, old habits (and Pacific Northwest rivalries) die hard.
MLS
First Touches | #PORvMIN

Minnesota United ended the MLS regular season with a 3-3 draw with the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. It was only the third time Minnesota have scored three goals this season, the other two coming in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Union and a 3-0 win over the Galaxy.
MLS
Storylines Presented by BMW | #PORvMIN Playoff Edition

Since making his way back into the regular starting lineup in late August following his return from an ACL injury last season, Sebastian Blanco has been on fire. He’s notched six goals and added five assists in Portland’s 14 games since August 29 and there’s little doubt that his presence in the midfield is as essential to Portland’s success as Emanuel Reynoso’s is to MNUFC. While in some sense they will be going head-to-head on Sunday, they will not be asked to shut each other down. Their real opposite numbers will be the defensive midfielders tasked with keeping them from getting enough space to make plays. That job will likely fall to two seasoned veterans: Diego Chará for Portland and perpetual thorn in the Timbers’ side, Osvaldo Alonso. While Alonso missed the regular season finale against the Galaxy, if he’s ready to go, there’s little chance that Head Coach Adrian Heath won’t go with the captain who’s made it to 13 straight postseasons.
MLS
Preview | #PORvMIN Playoff Edition

4:30 p.m. CT (ESPN, MNUFC Radio on SKOR North) The last time the Loons were on the pitch, they were playing for a spot in the playoffs against the LA Galaxy on Decision Day. To make it in, MNUFC needed to either secure a win or tie in Los Angeles. With goals from Adrien Hunou, Robin Lod, and an own goal from Julian Araujo, MNUFC were able to come away with a 3-3 draw and clinch a spot in the playoffs and eliminate the Galaxy. Next up, the Loons will take on the Portland Timbers at Providence Park this Sunday in Round One of the 2021 playoffs. No matter what the result of Portland's Decision Day game against Austin FC had been, the Timbers were already locked into fourth place. Despite having a guaranteed home game in the postseason, Portland still played as though they had everything to lose against Austin and won with a convincing 3-0 scoreline over the MLS newcomers. With two weeks between Decision Day and this Sunday's kickoff, both sides should be well-rested and ready to leave it all on the field in hopes of extending their 2021 campaigns.
MLS
Sound of the Loons, Episode 163 – Playoffs: Round One

Callum Williams is back alongside Steve McPherson (literally) as we record Sound of the Loons in person for the first time since March 2020. Talking all things Portland and the opening round of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sound of the Loons is presented by Allina Health Orthopedics.
SOCCER
MATCH PREVIEW, pres. by Honda: New York Head to Philadelphia for Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Matchup

HARRISON, N.J. (November 19, 2021) –The New York Red Bulls (13-12-9, 48 points) will go into the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs as the seventh seed and travel to second-seeded Philadelphia Union (14-8-12, 54 points) for a Round One match on Saturday, November 20 at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET with coverage on Univision, TUDN, MSG+, MLSsoccer.com and New York Red Bulls Radio in English and Spanish via TuneIn, the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.
MLS
Recap | #PORvMIN Playoff Edition

Minnesota United came into Portland with their sights set on continuing the run of success they’ve had against the Timbers over the last two-plus years. Without starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller due to COVID protocols, Head Coach Adrian Heath went with Dayne St. Clair and at first, things looked reasonably even between the two sides. The Loons got on the board early, though, off some terrific interplay in the box and a finish from Franco Fragapane. Just before the half, however, Portland pulled themselves level on a header from Larrys Mabiala. In the second, Sebastian Blanco got hot and began to pick the visitors apart, registering a brace en route to a 3-1 win that would end Minnesota’s playoff aspirations.
MLS
