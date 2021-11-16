FlyFreely in Australia: Drone Safety App Startup Gets CASA Authorization

Afterpay has officially launched its Money app in Australia, granting users access to savings accounts, a debit card, and a suite of features, according to Business Insider. Money by Afterpay sees the fintech move beyond pay-in-four transactions and towards ‘traditional’ banking, thanks to its partnership with Westpac. Through the Money app, Afterpay users can access savings and spending accounts backed by Westpac, along with a physical debit card linked to the transaction account. Afterpay says the Money app will offer social media-inspired insights based on account balances and Buy Now, Pay Later usage, granting users a view of their financial position. The company bills the Money app as a way for users, particularly Gen Z and millennial Australians, to fully grasp their saving habits while keeping an eye on their Buy Now, Pay Later expenditure.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO