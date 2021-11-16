ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

FlyFreely in Australia: Drone Safety App Startup Gets CASA Authorization

By Miriam McNabb
DRONELIFE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Australia’s lead aviation body has verified software by Brisbane-based startup FlyFreely, which will make it easier for users to know where in the country they can fly drones. The Civil Aviation and Safety Authority (CASA) announced its authorization of the use of five new drone safety apps, with FlyFreely joining...

dronelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
dronedj.com

Oz clears new apps that help drone pilots avoid restricted airspace

Seeking to turn back an increasing number of restricted airspace violations by drones, Australia’s civil aviation administration has more than doubled the number of UAV safety apps it has authorized to inform pilots about no-fly zones around them. Australia’s Civil Aviation and Safety Authority (CASA) said on Wednesday it was...
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Afterpay launches its Money app in Australia

Afterpay has officially launched its Money app in Australia, granting users access to savings accounts, a debit card, and a suite of features, according to Business Insider. Money by Afterpay sees the fintech move beyond pay-in-four transactions and towards ‘traditional’ banking, thanks to its partnership with Westpac. Through the Money app, Afterpay users can access savings and spending accounts backed by Westpac, along with a physical debit card linked to the transaction account. Afterpay says the Money app will offer social media-inspired insights based on account balances and Buy Now, Pay Later usage, granting users a view of their financial position. The company bills the Money app as a way for users, particularly Gen Z and millennial Australians, to fully grasp their saving habits while keeping an eye on their Buy Now, Pay Later expenditure.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Axon And Fotokite Bring Actively Tethered Autonomous Drones With Livestreaming And Evidence Management To Public Safety

Fotokite is the world’s only drone permitted by the FAA to be operated by public safety team members without a pilot license. Axon the global leader in connected public safety technologies, in partnership with Fotokite, a service provider of actively tethered Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) solutions, commonly referred to as drones, and public safety software tools, announced the autonomous Fotokite Sigma UAS complete with wireless livestreaming and evidence management is now commercially available to public safety customers in the US and Canada.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Philadelphia Business Journal

Startup Spotlight: Norristown drone security company Asylon prepares for Series A

PHL Inno's weekly "Startup Spotlight" feature highlights founders and new businesses cropping up in the region. The startup: Asylon is a robotics startup that builds software systems for drones and ground robots to automate perimeter security. Founded: 2015. Home base: Norristown. Founders: Chief Executive Officer Damon Henry, Chief Technology Officer...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Mercury News

Bay Area drone startup plans drug deliveries to homes in Salt Lake City

California drone startup Zipline plans to begin delivering medicine and other supplies to homes in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company, whose fixed-wing drones have been transporting medical supplies to rural clinics in Rwanda and Ghana since 2016, has signed a service agreement with Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare to make deliveries to its patients in the city. Zipline said it expects to make its first deliveries in the spring of 2022 and to reach hundreds per day within four years of launching the service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Aviation Week

French Startup Further Streamlines Drone-Based MRO Inspections

French startup Dronetix has developed a new drone-based MRO inspection system that it says is simpler, flexible and more turnkey than other competing products making headway in the aftermarket. Its Argos drone solution operates without needing to be programmed for specific object types and flying... French Startup Further Streamlines Drone-Based...
ELECTRONICS
SpaceNews.com

French satellite startup Kinéis gets regulatory nod for U.S. expansion

TAMPA, Fla. — French startup Kinéis secured regulatory approval Nov. 18 to connect internet of things devices in the United States to its planned nanosatellite constellation. The permission from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to provide services in the country marks a key milestone for Kinéis, which raised about $110...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Casa#Apps#Airways Nz
dronedj.com

This holiday season, Wing drones will deliver Christmas cheer in Australia

On-demand residential drone delivery service Wing is bringing Christmas magic directly to Australia’s driveways and backyards this holiday season. Starting today, customers who live in Wing’s service areas in Canberra and Logan will be able to order a free “The Elf on the Shelf” plush toy and have it delivered to their home by a drone within minutes. And that’s not even the best part.
TECHNOLOGY
DRONELIFE

DOCOMO’s Blade-Free, Blimp Drone [VIDEO]

NTT DOCOMO, INC, Japan’s leading mobile operator with more than 83 million subscribers, has announced its development of a blade-free, blimp-type drone. Glowing in radiant colors, it comes equipped with a high-resolution video camera that captures high-quality video and full-color LED lights, and uses helium to stay afloat and is propelled by ultrasonic vibrations. The drone is expected to be used at events for practical purposes such as aerial videography, as well as a surrealistic standalone attraction. DOCOMO seeks to commercialize the drone within the current fiscal year ending this coming March.
ELECTRONICS
geekwire.com

Funding news: AI-fueled drug discovery startup and auto safety company raise cash

The news: Variational AI, a Vancouver, B.C.-based company leveraging artificial intelligence to help develop new small molecule drugs, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding. The tech: Variational AI’s Enki software generates novel molecular structures using its algorithms trained on a set of compounds screened against drug targets from both experimental and computational sources. The six-employee company has partnerships with an undisclosed public biopharma company, the University of British Columbia, and others.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
DRONELIFE

Flytrex Funding Round Will Let Company Expand Drone Delivery Across the US

Flytrex Funding: Company Raises $40M to Expand Drone Delivery Services Across the US. On-demand drone delivery leader Flytrex has announced that it has raised $40 million in it’s Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to date to $60 million. The round, led by BRM Group, saw participation from OurCrowd, Lukasz Gadowski, Founder and Chairman at Delivery Hero, and featured existing investors Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), btov, and BackBone Ventures. Flytrex aims to leverage the funds in order to accelerate expansion across the US and advance partnerships with leading retailers and quick-service restaurants (QSRs), with the goal of making drone delivery services more commonplace.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
thefishsite.com

Get a glimpse of South Australia’s aquaculture industry

"ZONING IN: 2021 South Australian Aquaculture Report" includes data and information on the regulatory framework, aquaculture activity by sector, environmental monitoring, compliance, escape and interactions, aquatic animal health, socio-economic impact, industry initiatives and challenges, and research relating to key aquaculture sectors. The release of this comprehensive report is about maintaining...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Every dollar invested in research and development creates $3.50 in benefits for Australia, says new CSIRO analysis

Each dollar invested in research and development (R&D) would earn an average of A$3.50 in economy-wide benefits for Australia, according to evidence compiled in a new report from CSIRO. Many Australians know research and development drives economic growth and improves our well-being and prosperity. However, few could describe the size of the relationship between Australia’s research and development spending and economic growth, or compare this to performance on other typical investment returns. Examples of future industries that could be unlocked by research and development in Australia include the quantum technology and hydrogen industries. Examples of emerging technologies that could change the...
AUSTRALIA
dronedj.com

Australia’s Victoria testing AI drone tech in road repair ‘blitz’

The government of Australia’s Victoria state says it is testing high-resolution sensors, artificial intelligence, and drones as part of what it’s calling a “regional road maintenance blitz” to renovate its aging ground transport network. As clement weather returns with the nearing of the country’s summer season, officials in Victoria are...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

New Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme offers more flexibility ... for employers

The Australian government has announced a major change to its arrangements for migrant workers from Pacific Island nations (and Timor-Leste), replacing two existing temporary visa schemes with a single scheme, to be known as the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme. The consolidated scheme will come into effect in April 2022. It will replace the Seasonal Worker Programme, which has provided visas of six to nine months’ duration to meet employer needs for “unskilled” labour, mostly in farm harvesting work, and the Pacific Labour Scheme, which has provided visas of one to three years for “low-skilled” and...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Women from Australia sue Qatar authorities over invasive airport searches

A group of women have decided to sue authorities at the Doha airport. Their lawyer told that these women were subjected to invasive gynecological searches at the airport on November 15. Highlights. Women at Doha airport subjected to gynecological searches. Seven women from Sydney are seeking legal action on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
aithority.com

Fintech Startup And Shareholder Loyalty Pioneer Tiicker Launches Android App

Free Mobile App Makes Stock Perks Available to Anyone with a Screen. TiiCKER hit the trifecta with the addition of an Android app to its web and iOS portals, giving America’s estimated 130 million retail investors instant access to loyalty rewards, as well as free accounts and trading for consumers looking to cash in on the perks of ownership.
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy