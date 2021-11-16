ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Margot Robbie Is Supposedly Pregnant

By WLNK Staff
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlmRn_0cyKpFqR00

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

There’s a rumor out there that Margot Robbie is supposedly pregnant with her first child.

Who is reporting that Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerly are expecting their first child after the two were spotted buying a onesie and a teddy bear at a high-end baby boutique.

“Margot has wanted to be a mum ever since she and Tom tied the know,” said an insider.

Do you think Margot is expecting? Have you ever been accused of being pregnant?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Suicide Squad (@thesuicidesquad)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Ryan Reynolds, Margot Robbie, Lisa Rinna + More!

RYAN REYNOLDS SAYS 'RED NOTICE' HAD NETFLIX’S BIGGEST EVER OPENING DAY: Red Notice has had a huge debut on Netflix. I twas the most-watched opening day for any original feature film. The movie, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot was so successful Reynold’s tweeted “WOW! #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team. Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version).
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
BET

Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Reaction To Rittenhouse Verdict

Khloe Kardashian angered some folks on Twitter for apparently commenting on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict but not issuing a statement about the Astroworld tragedy in Houston earlier this month. "Speechless and disgusted!!" the reality star wrote on Saturday (Nov. 20), which social media users believed was her joining the chorus...
KENOSHA, WI
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

861
Followers
220
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy