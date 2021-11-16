Brooklyn’s Jonathan Scales Fourchestra Performs at The Brightside

One of the many lessons gleaned from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is that it’s great, if at all possible, to have an escape from life in a crowded city. Casey Smith is lucky to have it both ways. Home base for the inveterate collector and serial renovator is Tucson, Arizona, where he spends his days buying and restoring old houses. But when the temperature starts to soar, or when he simply tires of the tumbleweeds, Smith decamps to his chic New York City pied-à-terre in Carroll Gardens.

