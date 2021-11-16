ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn’s Jonathan Scales Fourchestra Performs at The Brightside

By Dayton937
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Scales is one of the most innovative steel pannists on the planet, and is redefining and challenging traditional expectations of his signature instrument. In his hands, the...

NYS Music

Miles Francis Set To Perform at Brooklyn Bowl This Saturday

New York City native Miles Francis will be playing a hometown show at Brooklyn Bowl this Saturday, November 13. The artist, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, recently announced the release of their new album, Good Man on November 10. Francis shared the title track, “Good Man”, as a teaser for the album, which comes out March 4, 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
mostmetro.com

Free Show by The Carillon Brass

Returns to The Loft Theatre for their annual holiday concert, Bach’s Lunch. Featuring your favorite traditional holiday songs alongside standard repertoire for brass ensembles, this is a lighthearted and fun performance sure to make your spirits bright. Tickets are free, and seating is general admission. Due to limited seating, we...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: The Jaws Of Brooklyn's Fever

Seattle rockers The Jaws Of Brooklyn released their brand new 60s influenced garage pop track "Fever" today and to celebrate we asked Lindsay Love to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Fever is about embracing the sides of myself that have historically been deemed "unacceptable", "unattractive", and...
BROOKLYN, NY
#Brooklyn#Brightside#Piano#Instrumental Music
A Night of Ohio Original Rock with Ekoostik Hookah and Subterranean!

Join us at The Brightside in Dayton, Ohio for a fun night of original, psychedelic rock with the legendary and long-running band, Ekoostik Hookah and Dayon’s own 4-piece powerhouse, Subterranean! Both bands are known for their amazing musicianship and epic sets. Don’t miss a full night of jams in The Brightside’s beautiful Vodvil Ballroom.
OHIO STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

KennyHoopla Wants to Make Gen Z’s ‘Mr. Brightside’

KennyHoopla is sitting on the steps behind the stage of Pier 17 in downtown Manhattan, his hands neatly folded in his lap, his head and shoulders hunching his body into a ball, his lips in a despondent frown. The 25-year-old pop-punk artist from Wisconsin — real name Kenneth La’ron — is about to perform one of his first-ever concerts opening for Machine Gun Kelly, and he’s nervous as hell.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC
outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Will Feature Guest Star From ’80s Crime Drama in Upcoming Episode

NCIS is continuing a trend of bringing on female stars of classic TV shows to guest on its episodes. On Dec. Dec. 6, CBS is offering NCIS fans a really cool plot. Agents will investigate the death of a financial advisor. And they’ll interview the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she created before she died.
TV SERIES
q106fm.com

The Lumineers premiere new Brightside song, “A.M. Radio”

The Lumineers have released a new song called “A.M. Radio,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Brightside. “‘A.M. Radio’ features the biggest chorus we’ve ever recorded, while colliding with an intimate verse,” says Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz. “The song is an anthem about the supernatural pull of one’s calling in life — for [drummer] Jeremiah [Fraites] and me, it was songs.”
MUSIC
altamontenterprise.com

Thomas Wolfe’s ‘Only the Dead Know Brooklyn’

New York’s borough of Brooklyn was a separate city in the 19th Century. Its population astounds — over 4 million people live within its crowded streets representing every nationality most of us have heard of and some which we have not, living in their own neighborhoods in which the native language may be spoken exclusively.
BROOKLYN, NY
beyondthemic.com

Artist Jonathan Mouton from NBC’s “The Voice”

We’re joined on the Starline by one of the stars of season 21 on NBC’s “The Voice” His mom sang with Marvin Gaye, but it’s now his turn to shine. We welcome Jonathan Mouton. Jonathan, let’s go Beyond the Mic. Music is obviously in your genes, talk about the love...
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Inside One Designer’s Soothing Brooklyn Home

One of the many lessons gleaned from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is that it’s great, if at all possible, to have an escape from life in a crowded city. Casey Smith is lucky to have it both ways. Home base for the inveterate collector and serial renovator is Tucson, Arizona, where he spends his days buying and restoring old houses. But when the temperature starts to soar, or when he simply tires of the tumbleweeds, Smith decamps to his chic New York City pied-à-terre in Carroll Gardens.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

50th Soul Train Awards at Harlem’s Apollo

HARLEM, Manhattan — For the first time, the Soul Train Awards were held at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday night. Thousands of people lined up at the famed theater to see the taping of the show’s 50th anniversary. Many dressed up in sequins and sparkles for the special event. Attendee Chimene Montgomery told […]
MANHATTAN, NY
San Marcos Daily Record

Foodie Friday: Brooklyn’s Down South

Sometimes our Foodie Friday series takes us across Hays County and all around San Marcos. This time we went further north to Buda to sample Brooklyn’s Down South. This restaurant features Cajun and Mexican-inspired dishes. Brooklyn’s interior has decorative tin ceilings. The walls are lightly colored with maroon accents. The restaurant has a wooden divider separating the dining room from the bar area. Brooklyn’s also has a patio for those interested in dining al fresco.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Variety

‘The Great Movement’ Review: La Paz Takes Center Stage in This Idiosyncratic Portrait of a City

There’s a symphonic rhythm to the aptly-titled Bolivian film “The Great Movement” (“El Gran Movimiento”). Kiro Russo’s portrait of La Paz is driven more by sensory cues than by any steady sense of narrative. Ostensibly following a trio of miners who arrive at the sprawling, Andean capital city with the hopes of getting jobs, “The Great Movement” emerges instead as a dissection of this highest of Latin American urban jungles. What first greets viewers of Russo’s film is the city as sounds. Images of buildings and traffic jams may slowly take up the screen but what immediately envelopes audiences is La...
MOVIES

