Adele and Rich Paul's love story began with a business lunch

This weekend marked Adele's first U.K. performance in four years, and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, was there to cheer her on. The sports agent joined the pop star at the recording of her U.K. television special, An Audience with Adele, Saturday night. After the show, the two were photographed leaving the London Palladium together. In the pics, which you can see here, Adele wears a sparkling black off-the-shoulder gown and silver jewelry, and has her hair styled in elegant curls. Paul dons a black turtleneck under a dark-gray velvet suit with a bright-purple pocket square.
