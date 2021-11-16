Adele and Rich Paul's love story began with a business lunch

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Adele is offering rare insight into her relationship with Rich Paul. The Grammy-winning superstar dished on the moment she met her sports agent boyfriend during CBS' Adele One Night Only special on Nov. 14. "I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she told Oprah Winfrey about their initial encounter. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."

