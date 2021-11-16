ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele and Rich Paul's love story began with a business lunch

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adele is happy and in love and it...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

She died from a snakebite. But the real killer was her husband

(CNN) — Uthra's mother found her daughter lying motionless in bed at the family home, her left arm dotted with blood. Her family rushed her to the local Kollam hospital in the southern Indian state of Kerala, but the 25-year-old was already dead. A post-mortem on May 7, 2020, confirmed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Here's why gas is so cheap at Costco and Walmart

New York (CNN Business) — Gas prices are skyrocketing, and Americans want to save at the pump. That plays right into the hands of Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Sam's Club. The national gas price average jumped to $3.41 a gallon Friday, according to AAA, 61% higher than the average at the same time last year. The Biden administration has called for an investigation into whether oil and gas companies acted illegally to push up prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Adele is offering rare insight into her relationship with Rich Paul. The Grammy-winning superstar dished on the moment she met her sports agent boyfriend during CBS' Adele One Night Only special on Nov. 14. "I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she told Oprah Winfrey about their initial encounter. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Adele
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Simon Konecki
Person
Oprah Winfrey
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#British#Klutch Sports Group#Cnn Com
Harper's Bazaar

Adele and Rich Paul Were Spotted Looking Glamorous in London

This weekend marked Adele's first U.K. performance in four years, and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, was there to cheer her on. The sports agent joined the pop star at the recording of her U.K. television special, An Audience with Adele, Saturday night. After the show, the two were photographed leaving the London Palladium together. In the pics, which you can see here, Adele wears a sparkling black off-the-shoulder gown and silver jewelry, and has her hair styled in elegant curls. Paul dons a black turtleneck under a dark-gray velvet suit with a bright-purple pocket square.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Everything We Know About Adele's Son Angelo Adkins

If there’s one thing we learned from the Adele One Night Only special on CBS is that Adele loves her son, Angelo Adkins, to the moon and back. The nine-year-old holds a special place in the Grammy winner’s heart, not only because she’s his mother, but because she realized how much his presence in her life saved her. Adele believes that Angelo and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, “were angels” sent to her. Angelo keeps a relatively low profile for a Hollywood kid (just like his mom), so we expect that tradition to continue as Adele makes the press rounds to support her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sunnysidesun.com

Adele admits to having a secret romance

Adele had a secret romance after splitting from her husband. The 33-year-old singer - who is now happily dating Rich Paul - has revealed she walked away from a secret relationship a year after she split from Simon Konecki. She shared: "I wasn’t dating anyone. There was someone that I...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Adele Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a Divorce

Adele opened up about her realization that she wanted a divorce. In her intimate interview with media icon Oprah Winfrey, the "Easy on Me" singer opened up about her decision to get divorced from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and how she reflected on the experience in her upcoming album, 30. The pop star also got candid about her thoughts on marriage and the nuclear family.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation With Mystery Ring Amid Rich Paul Romance — Photos

Oh, hello: Adele was spotted with a band on her wedding finger, sparking speculation that she may be engaged. Adele’s highly-anticipated divorce album 30 has not arrived yet, but the 33-year-old Grammy winner is now sparking marriage speculation. Amid her relationship with Rich Paul, the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her wedding finger as she departed a studio in west London on Friday, Nov. 5, as seen in the photos HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

741K+
Followers
115K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy