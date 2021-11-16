ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paris Hilton thanks sister Nicky Hilton for being her Maid of Honour

By Celebretainment
floydct.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton thanked her sister and “best friend” Nicky Hilton-Rothschild for being her maid of honour at her star-studded wedding. The ‘Paris in Love’ socialite gushed about her and her little sister’s “so many special memories” on Instagram after she performed the duty during her and Carter Reum's recent three-day wedding...

www.floydct.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Kim Kardashian Visits Gas Station Mini-Mart in Her Glam Dress From Paris Hilton's Wedding

Watch: Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony: DETAILS. Kim Kardashian made sure her fashion statement at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's lavish wedding wouldn't go unnoticed, even after the celebration. After the Paris in Love star tied the knot with the businessman on Nov. 11 at a private estate in Bel Air, Calif., the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum strutted her stuff at a convenience store in Malibu, Calif.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Paris Hilton Kicks Off Her Wedding Week in ﻿Crystal-Covered White Dress

They say practice makes perfect, and it looks like Paris Hilton wanted to try out the whole bridal look ahead of her wedding this coming Thursday. The 40-year-old star was seen wearing a brilliant white gown custom-made by design label Pamella Roland. The scene-stealing dress looked like a mix of True Grit and Star Wars with its crystal chandelier embroidery and hints of fringe. And although they were barely visible, she paired the gown with silver heels from Jimmy Choo.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Farrah Aldjufrie Was Breathtaking in Her Bridesmaid Gown at Paris Hilton's Wedding

Farrah Aldjufrie was a dazzling bridesmaid at her cousin Paris Hilton's November 11 wedding. For the lavish nuptials, Farrah stunned in a custom pink gown by Alice + Olivia. The floor-length dress featured short sleeves, a v-neckline, and beautiful lace detailing. Farrah shared a photo in the gown on Instagram, writing, "Magical day celebrating our incredibly beautiful bride."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paris Hilton wore six different dresses during her wedding celebrations

Paris Hilton wore six custom dresses during her “fairytale wedding” with author and venture capitalist Carter Milliken Reum.Hilton and Reum tied the knot on 11 November at an estate in Bel-Air which once belonged to the socialite’s late grandfather, Barron Hilton.For the wedding ceremony Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress, which took “months” of designing, she told Vogue. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)The torso of the floor-length gown featured long sleeves, a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Person
Nicky Hilton
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Posts the Best Photo of Her and Kathy Hilton from Paris' Wedding

In true Paris Hilton fashion, her wedding to Carter Reum was a fun-filled, multi-day affair that allowed the bride and groom to start their next chapter surrounded by loved ones while wearing glorious looks. The three-day event included Thursday's (November 11) glam nuptials, a carnival-themed party on Friday (November 12), and then one more formal affair to close out the weekend of celebrations on Saturday (November 13). And now her guests are sharing all the details.
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Paris Hilton Has A ‘Simple Life’ Reunion With BFF Nicole Richie At Her Star-Studded Wedding — Photo

Paris Hilton & longtime pal Nicole Richie had a sweet ‘Simple Life’ reunion at Paris’ gorgeous wedding event, smiling & laughing for an adorable photo op. Paris Hilton may be sliving her best life at the moment, but she’s also living her best Simple Life! The 40-year-old bride celebrated her recent nuptials to Carter Reum with numerous celebrities in attendance, including one Nicole Richie, aka her former co-star on the iconic show from the early 2000s. The friends, according to PEOPLE, were seen “laughing and smiling” together on the dance floor at Paris’ wedding reception, posing for photos on a night never to forget.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maid Of Honour
extratv

Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum

Eight months after their engagement, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are married, E! News reports!. Their trip down the aisle, reportedly at her late grandfather's estate in Bel Air, was documented for her new Peacock docuseries “Paris in Love,” which premieres tonight. Hours before the nuptials, Paris tweeted, “The day...
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Nicky Hilton Looks Gorgeous In Sheer, Lace Pink Gown At Paris Hilton’s Wedding – Photos

Nicky Hilton looked absolutely stunning at her sister Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11, when she wore a sheer lace long-sleeve pink gown. Nicky Hilton, 38, attended her sister Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on November 11, and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her dress. The mother-of-two put her fabulous figure on display in her fitted pink gown and she definitely stole the show.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Matches Sister Paris In Hot Pink Pumps at Festival-Themed Wedding After Party

Nicky Hilton put on her party pumps Friday night for one of the biggest social events of the season: her sister Paris Hilton‘s wedding after party, held at the Santa Monica Pier Friday night. The after party was not your typical wedding affair. Instead, the event was themed as a star-studded miniature festival, complete with bumper cars, a rollercoaster and Santa Monica Pier games. While the event was far more casual than your typical wedding event, both Hilton sisters brought statement looks. While Paris stepped out in a head-to-toe pink look (complete with tutu dress, veil and platform boots), Nicky sported a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Paris Hilton Stuns in Her Oscar De La Renta Wedding Gown

Paris Hilton is officially a married woman. The 40-year-old star tied the knot with her fiancé, Carter Reum, on Thursday, November 11 and OMG her dress. The extravagant ceremony, which featured a variety of star-studded guests such as Paula Abdul and Emma Roberts, took place at her late grandfather Barron's estate in Beverly Hills. The affair was also filmed for a short series on Peacock, Paris in Love.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

See Kim Kardashian Return to Her Stylist Roots at Pal Paris Hilton's Wedding

Kim Kardashian West returned to her stylist roots at Paris Hilton's wedding. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashian star was among Hilton and husband Carter Reum's 250 guests at their wedding on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. Kardashian West, who has known Hilton for years, was photographed fluffing the the tulle skirt of the bride's stunning Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.
CELEBRITIES
People

The Sweetest Things Paris Hilton Has Said About Her Relationship with Carter Reum

"My favorite thing to do is make memories with you... I love being yours and knowing you're mine," Paris captioned the snap that took them Instagram official in April 2019 "When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on. My life was always empty, like I was missing something. But when I met you, I knew you were the one," the Paris in Love star said in a shoutout to Carter last August.
CELEBRITIES
whio.com

Photos: Paris Hilton through the years

Through the years Paris Hilton (left), 19, a year older than screen legend Elizabeth Taylor when Elizabeth married Paris'' grandfather, Conrad "Nicky" Hilton Jr, poses with her sister Nicky in Las Vegas, September 1999. The marriage between Paris'' grandfather and Elizabeth Taylor lasted just eight months and caused a great scandal at the time. Now Paris is making some potential headlines of her own. Already linked to "Titanic" star Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris and her younger sister Nicky, 16, are making a name for themselves on the New York and Los Angeles party circuit. Her Hollywood friends say the precocious teen has been going to nightclubs since she was 13, claiming she was 22 and getting away with it. Her friends include children of other celebrities: Nicole Richie, daughter of Lionel; Kidada Jones, daughter of Quincy; Brent Shapiro, son of O.J. Simpson lawyer Robert and Bijou Phillips, daughter of John. "Right now I am working on recording an album," Paris told Vanity Fair magazine. She has also completed filming an independent film called "Sweetie Pie," a teen thriller where she plays the title role. "Basically I am killed, like, right in the beginning," she says. She is also featured in a documentary called "Guest List Only." It started out being about a bunch of Los Angeles club girls, but now it is mainly about Paris. (Photos by Dan Callister/Online USA) (Dan Callister/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paris Hilton wore four white dresses on her wedding day

Paris Hilton wore four custom dresses during her “fairytale wedding” with author and venture capitalist Carter Milliken Reum.Hilton and Reum tied the knot on 11 November at an estate in Bel-Air which once belonged to the socialite’s late grandfather, Barron Hilton.For the wedding ceremony Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress, which took “months” of designing, she told Vogue. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)The torso of the floor-length gown featured long sleeves, a...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy