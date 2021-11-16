Paris Hilton thanks sister Nicky Hilton for being her Maid of Honour

Through the years Paris Hilton (left), 19, a year older than screen legend Elizabeth Taylor when Elizabeth married Paris'' grandfather, Conrad "Nicky" Hilton Jr, poses with her sister Nicky in Las Vegas, September 1999. The marriage between Paris'' grandfather and Elizabeth Taylor lasted just eight months and caused a great scandal at the time. Now Paris is making some potential headlines of her own. Already linked to "Titanic" star Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris and her younger sister Nicky, 16, are making a name for themselves on the New York and Los Angeles party circuit. Her Hollywood friends say the precocious teen has been going to nightclubs since she was 13, claiming she was 22 and getting away with it. Her friends include children of other celebrities: Nicole Richie, daughter of Lionel; Kidada Jones, daughter of Quincy; Brent Shapiro, son of O.J. Simpson lawyer Robert and Bijou Phillips, daughter of John. "Right now I am working on recording an album," Paris told Vanity Fair magazine. She has also completed filming an independent film called "Sweetie Pie," a teen thriller where she plays the title role. "Basically I am killed, like, right in the beginning," she says. She is also featured in a documentary called "Guest List Only." It started out being about a bunch of Los Angeles club girls, but now it is mainly about Paris. (Photos by Dan Callister/Online USA) (Dan Callister/Getty Images)

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO